Uttarakhand flood | 125 people missing, compensation of Rs 4 lakh for kin of dead: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on February 7 announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of those who were killed in the flash flood triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Rawat said five locals, including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats, were swept away in the flash flood. He said 125 people are estimated to be missing, however, the number could be much higher.

The Chief Minister said the government's priority right now was to save lives, and experts could assert the reason behind the glacier outburst later.

An avalanche following a glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, on Sunday morning, caused a massive flood, triggering an alert in the districts along the Ganga river in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 9- 10 bodies have been recovered.

In the conference, Rawat also said he had been assured all the help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also received calls from Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind, reported news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister's Office also has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured, said a statement.

Talking about rescue operations, Rawat said the Indian Army and a team of 60 SDRF personnel have reached the spot. The NDRF is en-route Chamoli after reaching Dehradun. He said doctors have camped there as well.

The Indian Air Force has also deployed two IAF C-130 aircraft from AFS Hindan, which have positioned NDRF teams at Dehradun. Mi-17 & ALH helicopters are deployed onwards to Joshimath. An additional ALH deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of the affected area, said the Indian Air Force.

DRDO officials have also extended their support and sent a team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment.

The team would be reaching on February 8 to assess the situation at the site in Uttarakhand where the flash flood occurred. The team would also assess the situation in glaciers around the site.