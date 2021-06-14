Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew, eases some restrictions: What's allowed, what's not

Healthcare workers wait for villagers to conduct rapid antigen tests to test them for COVID-19, during the coronavirus infection outbreak, at Pitha village in the northern state of Uttarakhand. (Representative image: Reuters)

The COVID-19 restrictions in Uttarakhand have been extended for another week till June 22 with some relaxation.

The period of current lockdown in the hill state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on June 15. However now, the curbs would remain in force till 6 am on June 22, state minister Subodh Uniyal said on June 14.

"We have decided to extend the curfew for another week to June 22 in view of the COVID-19 situation. The old SOPs will largely remain in force except for a few major changes such as opening the doors of the Himalayan temples for locals with negative RT-PCR reports," Cabinet Minister and state government's official spokesman Subodh Uniyal said.

District Magistrates have been authorised to relax the restrictions for market places in rural areas based on their assessment of the Covid situation, he said.

Uttarakhand reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally in the state to 3,36,879 and death toll to 6,935, showed health ministry updated at 8 am on June 14. Currently, the state has 4,633 active COVID-19 cases, said the ministry’s update.

Here's what is allowed from June 15:

> The residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively. The travellers need to carry their negative RT-PCR report during the travel.

The famous four Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand though open since May for daily prayers have been out of bounds for pilgrims.

> Revenue courts have been reopened with certain restrictions.

> Means of public transport like auto-rickshaws have been allowed to ply on the roads.

> People will be allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

> Fifty people with negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours can attend weddings. Similarly, not more than 50 people can attend funerals in the state during this period.

> Markets will be open for three days a week.

> Sweet shops will be open five days a week.

Here's what will remain closed:

> All educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants will remain closed during the period of lockdown.