Uttarakhand disaster: 53 bodies recovered, rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel

As the rescue operation continues, a helicopter has been kept ready at the Tapovan tunnel site to provide medical help to possible survivors.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
File image: Rescue workers look for survivors inside the Tapovan tunnel after the sudden collapse of a Himalayan glacier. (Image: AP)

A total of 53 bodies have so far been recovered from the Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district’s Joshimath, news agency ANI cited Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as saying.

This came following an eight-day operation to rescue around 30 people feared trapped in the tunnel after a flashflood-hit Chamoli district’s Joshimath area on February 7. On February 14, the authority had said that 41 bodies had been recovered. The flash flood may have been possibly triggered by an avalanche in the upper reaches of the Alaknanda river system.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant RK Tiwari said that three bodies that were recovered on February 14 were found in the Adit tunnel where muck clearing has been going on. A helicopter has been kept ready at the site to provide medical help to possible survivors.

State-owned National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC)'s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project suffered extensive damage in the flash flood which also demolished the Rishiganga hydel project. Rescue teams continued widening a hole into the Silt Flushing Tunnel at the project site.

As many as nine people from Uttar Pradesh also died and 59 others are still missing downstream after the flash floods in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Close

In a statement, UP's Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said: "As of February 14, nine people have died in the Uttarakhand glacier burst, while 59 are still missing. A total of 23 people from UP have been found alive after the disaster."

Meanwhile, on February 12, experts were trying to determine if a temporary lake formed upstream could breach its banks and threaten the rescue work at the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel.

Read: Uttarakhand Tragedy | Climate change and its imperatives for energy security

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Uttarakhand
first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:12 am

