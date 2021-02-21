Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 67

Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break — possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide. (Image: AP)

Five more bodies were recovered from the NTPC's flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site taking the toll in the disaster in Uttarakhand to 67. The bodies were recovered from the desilting tank near the Tapovan project barrage.

Rescuers recovered five more bodies from the debris at Tapovan in Chamoli on February 20, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, as per a LiveMint report.

Search operation at the project site has been underway on a war footing for more than 13 days since the avalanche triggered by a glacial burst over Rishi Ganga river in Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand Tragedy | Climate change and its imperatives for energy security

The 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydel project was totally demolished in the avalanche while the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower project suffered extensive damage.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria has asked the NTPC to press into service additional equipment and divert the course of Dhauliganga river to the other side so that its water does not flow through the barrage into Tapovan tunnel affecting sludge clearing efforts.

River water flowing into the tunnel from the barrage has been a major headache for rescuers at the tunnel making the muck clearing operations even more challenging.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers arrived in Pang village on February 20 to inspect the artificial lake formed over Rishiganga after the recent avalanche and gauge how big a threat it poses to areas downstream.

The team led by USAC Director MPS Bisht and consisting of four scientists each from the Geological Survey of India and Uttarakhand Space Application Centre will try to reach the lake on foot by February 21.

With roads in the area around Raini Gram Panchayat washed out in the recent flash flood and vast stretches turned into swamps, the team is being accompanied by a mountaineer from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and SDRF jawans to ensure their safe journey to the lake.