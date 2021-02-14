Uttarakhand disaster: 4 bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 44; at least 160 still missing

Source: Reuters

Six more bodies were recovered on February 14 as the efforts continued for the seventh day to rescue around 30 people believed to be trapped in a tunnel in Tapovan after a flash flood hit Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

While four bodies were retrieved from the Tapovan tunnel, two were found in Raini village, taking the death toll of the natural disaster to 44. As many as 160 people are still missing.

"Out of 204 missing people, 44 have been found. 160 people are still missing," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

These are the first bodies to have been recovered from the tunnel which is part of the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where people were at work when the tragedy struck on February 8.

Rescue teams have been battling odds to reach to the people trapped at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site. The NTPC's hydel project suffered extensive damage in the flash flood.

Rescuers said on February 13 that they were hopeful of finding survivors, notwithstanding the numerous challenges like the muck and the water from Dhauli Ganga constantly flowing into the tunnels.

The river change course after the flash flood, which left 166 people missing.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said scientists from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing in an aerial survey of the Rishi Ganga found that the glacial lake formed due to the avalanche had begun releasing water, reducing chances of a breach or a fresh flash flood.