Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat moves SC against Nainital HC order for CBI probe into graft allegations

The high court verdict came on two separate petitions filed by two journalists – Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal — seeking quashing of FIR lodged against them in July this year under various provisions of the IPC.

PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Nainital High Court order for CBI probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against him by a journalist.

The high court verdict came on two separate petitions filed by two journalists – Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal — seeking quashing of FIR lodged against them in July this year under various provisions of the IPC.

While quashing the FIR, the high court ordered CBI probe into the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister Rawat.

Sharma accused Rawat, who was then Jharkhand in-charge of the BJP, of alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to support an appointment of a person in that state to head the Gau Seva Ayog.

Rawat moved the top court by filing an appeal against the high court judgement through lawyer Divyam Agarwal, who has not yet divulged the grounds of the challenge.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court #Trivendra Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand

