Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat discharged from AIIMS, to remain in home isolation in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was discharged on Saturday from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 since December 28.

The chief minister will remain in home isolation in Delhi for some time, his physician N S Bisht said.

Rawat is fine and has been discharged from AIIMS as all his tests reports are normal, Bisht said.

Rawat, who was in home isolation here after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 18, had to be hospitalised here on December 27. He was flown to the premier AIIMS in Delhi the next day after being diagnosed with a mild lung infection.

