you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttarakhand CM seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre for 2021 Maha Kumbh

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said a congregation of over 15 crore devotees is likely to converge in Haridwar for the event.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on June 15 demanded a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre for the 2021 Maha Kumbh in Haridwar.

Rawat, who met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, said a congregation of over 15 crore devotees is likely to converge in Haridwar for the event and a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore is required for the creation of infrastructural and other facilities for the Maha Kumbh, an official release here said.

In view of the state's limited resources, the one-time grant should soon be sanctioned so that the work of temporary and permanent nature could be completed for the great congregation by the stipulated timeframe of 2020, the chief minister was quoted as saying.

The Union Minister assured the chief minister of all possible help for successfully organising the big event, the release said.

First Published on Jun 16, 2019 08:10 am

tags #kumbh mela #Uttarakhand

