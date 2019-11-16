Uttarakhand CM launches virtual classes project

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on November 16 launched a project that will connect 500 secondary schools to virtual classrooms and said schools in the state facing a shortage of teachers will benefit from the new technology.

Virtual classes are attended through video conferences where students can meet the teacher on a real-time basis and ask questions.

An estimated 1.90 lakh students of 500 government-run secondary schools in the state will benefit from the project, an official release here said.

Using the platform to interact with students of the schools at the launch, Rawat said, "No technology can replace teachers in an education system but schools with a shortage of teachers will definitely benefit from the new technology."