Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 07:58 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM launches virtual classes project

Initially, 150 schools have been connected with the project, which works on a two-way seamless interactivity, and the remaining 350 will be linked with it over the next 15 days, according to the release.

PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on November 16 launched a project that will connect 500 secondary schools to virtual classrooms and said schools in the state facing a shortage of teachers will benefit from the new technology.

Virtual classes are attended through video conferences where students can meet the teacher on a real-time basis and ask questions.

An estimated 1.90 lakh students of 500 government-run secondary schools in the state will benefit from the project, an official release here said.

Using the platform to interact with students of the schools at the launch, Rawat said, "No technology can replace teachers in an education system but schools with a shortage of teachers will definitely benefit from the new technology."

First Published on Nov 16, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #Uttarakhand #virtual classroom

