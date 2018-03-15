App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttarakhand chief secretary asks for list of officers who failed to submit property details

Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar has directed that the list of IAS officers who failed to submit the details of their property to the state government by January 31 be given to the Vigilance Department by the end of this month, an official spokesman said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar has directed that the list of IAS officers who failed to submit the details of their property to the state government by January 31 be given to the Vigilance Department by the end of this month, an official spokesman said today.

In a letter addressed to additional chief secretary of environment department, principal secretary of department of personnel and training and principal secretary of home department, Kumar said that it was mandatory to file the details by January 31.

In a set of directions, Kumar said that the list of officers who have failed to submit the details by the above mentioned period must be given to the Vigilance Department by March 31, the official said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC