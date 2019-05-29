App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttarakhand Board Result 2019: UK Board Class 10th, Class 12th results on May 30, how to check on uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board will declare Uttarakhand class 10 result 2019 and Uttarakhand Class 12 result 2019 at 10:30 am on May 30 on uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Uttarakhand (UK) Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Uttarakhand board result 2019 Class 10th and Class 12th on May 30 at 10:30 am.

The UK Board Result 2019 or UBSE board result 2019 will be announced for over three lakh students this year. This includes 132,381 students who will be expecting their Uttarakhand board class 12 Result 2019. The remaining will await the Uttarakhand Class 10 result 2019.

Examination for the 10th board was conducted from March 2 to March 25 across various centres.

Here is how you can check Uttarakhand board class 10th result and class 12th result 2019:

> Visit the official Uttarakhand results at uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

> Select the relevant category, Class 10 or Class 12

> Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'

> Save the results for future reference

> You can also check on private results website examresults at Uttarakhand class 10 result 2019 for 10th board result and Uttarakhand class 12 result 2019 for 12th board result

You can also get UBSE 10th and 12th results via SMS. Here's how

- For Uttarakhand High School Results 2019 - UBSE Class 10th Results

SMS - UK10<space>Roll Number - Send it to 56263

- For Uttarakhand Intermediate Results 2019 - UBSE Class 12th Results

SMS - UK12<space>Roll Number - Send it to 56263

Last year, the UK Board class 12th result passing percentage was 78.97 percent, with girls outperforming the boys. Even UK Board class 10th result saw girls outperforming last year with total pass percentage at 74.57.

The Uttarakhand Board or UBSE has more than 10,000 affiliated schools and it has set up over 1,300 examination centers for the nearly three lakh students who appear for exams every year.

The Maharashtra board HSC result 2019 had also declared the MSBSHSE class 12th result 2019 on May 29.
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:00 pm

