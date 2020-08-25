Uttarakhand BJP MLA seen brandishing gun in viral video back in party fold after tendering apology

Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttarakhand unit on August 25 revoked the suspension of Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', one of the party's MLAs, after he gave a written undertaking stating he will not indulge in acts of indiscipline in the future, The Indian Express reported.

Singh, who was seen in a viral video dancing while brandishing four guns, was suspended from the party's primary membership for six years last year. The BJP had reportedly also condemned the language Singh had purportedly used in the video.

However, on August 24, the party's state president Bansi Dhar Bhagat said that Singh "was not involved in any act of indiscipline in the past one year." Singh also apologised for his actions while speaking to the media.

"I was sorry then and I apologise again today (August 25) with folded hands for what I did. But even during the 13-month period of my suspension, I worked for the policies and programmes of the BJP," Singh, who represents Khanpur constituency, said.

The decision was taken by the core committee of the party based on the legislator's 'good conduct' during the last 13 months of his suspension and his repeated apologies to the party leadership.

Champion was suspended from the party in June last year, initially for three months, on charges of breach of party discipline for engaging in a public spat with the Jhabreda MLA and challenging him to a wrestling bout at a Roorkee stadium.

When the action was taken against him, he was also facing the charge of abusing an electronic media reporter at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi.