App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept to issue notice to Ramdev's Patanjali for launching COVID-19 medicine

The licensing authority of the Uttarakhand government has been requested to provide copies of licence and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the AYUSH ministry said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttarakhand Ayurved Department will issue a notice to yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, asking how they got permission to make the kit of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19, reported news agency ANI citing the Licence Officer of the department.

Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved has launched 'Coronil tablet and Swasari vati' medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days.

It has also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 percent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

Close

After the launch of the medicine on June 23, The AYUSH ministry has asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for coronavirus infection treatment, information on sites or hospitals where the research study was conducted and the protocols followed, the AYUSH ministry said.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Patanjali has also been asked to provide information on sample size, details of the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration, results data of the study and "stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined".

The licensing authority of the Uttarakhand government has been requested to provide copies of licence and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the ministry said in its statement.

Asked about the issue, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department said Patanjali did not mention coronavirus while applying for the licence. “We only approved license for immunity booster, cough and fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19),” the Licence Officer told ANI.

Earlier, the ministry had written to state licensing authorities or drug controllers advising them to take action against any misleading information, false claims and misbranding. The directive said that false claims and publicising approval of research study or product manufacturing about COVID-19 control, writing COVID-19 related claims and name of the ministry of AYUSH on the labels and containers tantamount to contravention of legal provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Patanjali #Uttarakhand

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.