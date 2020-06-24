Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept to issue notice to Ramdev's Patanjali for launching COVID-19 medicine

The Uttarakhand Ayurved Department will issue a notice to yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, asking how they got permission to make the kit of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19, reported news agency ANI citing the Licence Officer of the department.

Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved has launched 'Coronil tablet and Swasari vati' medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days.

It has also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100 percent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

After the launch of the medicine on June 23, The AYUSH ministry has asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for coronavirus infection treatment, information on sites or hospitals where the research study was conducted and the protocols followed, the AYUSH ministry said.

Patanjali has also been asked to provide information on sample size, details of the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration, results data of the study and "stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined".

The licensing authority of the Uttarakhand government has been requested to provide copies of licence and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of coronavirus infection, the ministry said in its statement.

Asked about the issue, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department said Patanjali did not mention coronavirus while applying for the licence. “We only approved license for immunity booster, cough and fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19),” the Licence Officer told ANI.

Earlier, the ministry had written to state licensing authorities or drug controllers advising them to take action against any misleading information, false claims and misbranding. The directive said that false claims and publicising approval of research study or product manufacturing about COVID-19 control, writing COVID-19 related claims and name of the ministry of AYUSH on the labels and containers tantamount to contravention of legal provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)

