Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Char Dham priests’ body to field candidates

In protest against the Uttarakhand government’s decision to form the Devasthanam Board, the priests of the Char Dham temples have announced that Hak Hakook Dari Mahapanchayat Samiti, formed by them, will field candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Samiti has announced that it will field its candidates on 15 seats and campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported The Indian Express. In the announcement, made on November 18, Samiti president Krishna Kant Kotiyal said the priests will also reach out to the Opposition.

According to the report, the Samiti has also said that its priests will gherao the Uttarakhand Assembly during its forthcoming Winter Session to be held in Gairsain.

Constituted through a legislation during the chief ministership of Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Devasthanam Board is mandated to run the affairs of 51 temples in Uttarakhand, including the Char Dham -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. However, priests of the Himalayan shrines have been demanding the dissolution of the board as they see it as an encroachment upon their rights.

The Chardham teerth purohits on November 1 hooted and waved black flags to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, during whose tenure the Devasthanam Board was created, forcing him to return from Kedarnath without having a darshan. Two days later, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kedarnath to review the preparations in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan temple on November 5. During the visit, he assured the priests that the issue will be resolved by November 30. After this, the priests postponed their agitation.

However, the priests do not trust the BJP and its government anymore, Kotiyal told the publication. “We plan to take our message to the entire country through devotees coming here. We will request them to vote against the BJP and will send postcards to all prominent people,” he was quoted as saying.