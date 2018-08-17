Uttarakhand: A helpline to report crimes against cows soon

In bid to control crimes against cows, the Uttarakhand Gau Seva Aayog is planning to soon roll out a helpline number through which people can alert government agencies on any crime against a cow and its progeny. According to Narendra Singh Rawat, Chairman of the Aayog, the helpline will be built on similar lines of other emergency services.

Rawat explained that the helpline will be in sync with the Uttarakhand High Court’s order this week, which cited that every individual has the right to inform a veterinary officer the location of a location of a cow or stray animal suffering from any disease or injury for its treatment. In the same order, the court declared itself legal guardian of cows.

“The court has authorised every person of the state to bring to notice any such crime, so we are planning to launch a helpline number on the lines of emergency services like 100 (police) and 108 (ambulance),” Rawat told The Times of India.

‘Gau Sangrakshaks’ will be the volunteers listed with the aayog in 13 districts of the hill state through Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

These volunteers will alert police and administration about the crime against cows, however, they will not be authorised to take the law in their hands. Following a background verification, these Gau Sangrakshaks will be given identity cards.