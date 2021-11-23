MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway may be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Report

The announcement of renaming is likely to be made in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and top BJP leaders during the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
The renaming of Yamuna Expressway is likely to be announced on November 25, as per the report. (Representative image)



The Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar is likely to be renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The announcement is likely to be made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and top BJP leaders during the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25, reported Indian Today.

"The decision (to rename the expressway) has been taken to give a token of respect to the most loved politicians in India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee is respected by all, across party lines, and the renaming of the expressway will remind future generations about his greatness," a senior BJP leader told the publication.

PM Modi to visit Jewar on November 25 for the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport. The airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022.

The UP government reviewed preparations for PM Modi's visit to Jewar last week, officials said. State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the state government's in-charge minister of Gautam Buddh Nagar, held a meeting with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and other top officials of the district to review preparations for the prime minister's visit, according to officials. District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner Love Kumar, Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh, project's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia, among others, attended the meeting, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Nov 23, 2021 09:23 am

