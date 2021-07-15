Uttar Pradesh's efforts in combating COVID-19 'commendable', says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described as ''commendable'' the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating the COVID-19 crisis.

''The way in which UP has controlled the second Covid wave and stopped its spread is unprecedented,'' the prime minister, who arrived at his parliamentary constituency earlier in the morning, said while addressing a gathering.

Earlier, even minor problems assumed monstrous proportions due to the shortage of health facilities and the lack of willpower, he said. The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.

These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief minister and state ministers were also present on the occasion.

Modi will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.