Uttar Pradesh writing new story of development: Yogi Adityanath

"There was a time when eastern Uttar Pradesh was a hub of mafia and also cases of malaria, encephalitis and dengue were on surge in the region but now the conditions have changed," he said.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state is getting rid of mafia, mosquito and filth, and is scripting a new story of development.

"There was a time when eastern Uttar Pradesh was a hub of mafia and also cases of malaria, encephalitis and dengue were on surge in the region but now the conditions have changed," he said.

Speaking at the beginning of a sanitisation drive here, he said encephalitis have been "controlled" in the state due to sanitisation and taking adequate measures.

"Encephalitis has reduced to minimum level with toilets in every home," he said.

Adityanath also remembered second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan whose birth anniversary on September 5 is observed as Teacher''s Day.

He said, "The sanitisation drive has begun on the anniversary of second president Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and it will continue till September 12."

He also met flood victims at Sadar tehsil, Belwar, Kaudiram and Gola areas of Gorakhpur district and distributed relief material.

Before conducting a survey of flood affected areas, he met people during a Janta Darbar at the Gorakhnath temple and also congratulated Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY for bagging the silver medal in the men''s singles badminton event at the Tokyo Paralympics.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Sep 6, 2021 08:09 am

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

