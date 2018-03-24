App
Mar 24, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh: Woman publicly beaten on orders of Panchayat

A 28-year-old married woman, who had reportedly eloped with a youth, was publicly flogged on the orders of a panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Longa village, a police official said on Friday.

PTI

The incident took place on March 20 and it came to light after a purported video of her being beaten in full public view went viral, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said.

The woman had reportedly eloped with a youth of her village on March 10 and then returned home on March 20, the officer said.

On her return, the panchayat ordered the woman's husband to tie her to a tree and beat her, the SSP said.

He said that a case has been registered against seven people of the village of which three, including her husband, have been arrested.

Several organisation have condemned the incident.

The district magistrate has announced a house under the Kashiram Awas Yojna and Rs 50,000 from the Red Cross Society for the victim, the SSP said. ANB .

