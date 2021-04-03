Uttar Pradesh: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 11

Earlier, the government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31. The extension comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official. (File Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 1 extended the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official.

Earlier, the government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on March 31, pushing the state's infection tally to 619,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a health department bulletin.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the fresh directions during a review meeting at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He has directed the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11, an official spokesperson said, adding that authorities have been ordered to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed for other classes.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

During this period, teachers will continue to go to schools for administrative work while education activities will not be there, the chief minister said.

Adityanath asked officials to reactivate COVID-19 hospitals and give a report to him by evening in this regard.

He directed for special alertness in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Agra.

Of the fresh cases on March 31, the highest of 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin had said.

Adityanath also asked officials to increase coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.