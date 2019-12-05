Uttar Pradesh: Rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

Five men allegedly set a rape survivor from Unnao on fire on December 5. Of the five, two were accused in the case and are out on bail. According to the police, the incident took place when the victim was on her way to court.

All the five men have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh told news agency PTI that he woman sustained 60 percent to 70 percent burns and is being treated in a government hospital in Lucknow.

In her statement to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak, the victim, who survived the sexual assault in December last year, said that she was on her way from her village in Unnao district to Rae Bareli where the trial is going on when she was attacked and set ablaze early on Thursday morning.

She added that when she reached the Gaura turn near her home, Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi attacked her and set her afire.

Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had allegedly abducted and raped her in December 2018, the woman added. However, the FIR was registered in March.

It was only after she ran for a while, aflame, before eyewitnesses saw her and informed the police. She was thereafter taken to the Community Health Centre from where she was sent to the district hospital before being referred to Lucknow, the police told PTI.

Following the incident, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress attacked the ruling Yogi Adityanath government.

"Yesterday the home minister of the country and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become good. Seeing such incidents everyday leads to anger...," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, adding that BJP leaders should now stop false propaganda.

Meanwhile, the SP condemned the BJP government and demanded the resignation of the DGP.

"The attempt to set ablaze the rape victim is result of prevailing 'jungleraj' in UP. CM should be ashamed and DGP should resign. There should be no drama but strict action should be taken and best treatment and security should be provided to the victim," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

A similar case was recently reported from Sambhal district of the state. The woman later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Delhi.