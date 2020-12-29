MARKET NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Police made 51 arrests in one month under ‘love jihad’ law: Report

Within 30 days of the love jihad law coming into effect in Uttar Pradesh, the police registered 14 cases, of which 13 involve Hindu women who were allegedly being converted to Islam forcefully.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 08:33 PM IST
UP Police has made 51 arrests under Love Jihad Law

It has hardly been over a month since Uttar Pradesh prohibited “love jihad” by law on November 28 and the UP Police has already made 51 arrests under it. Of the 51 arrests, 49 accused persons are still languishing in jail.

Within 30 days of the love jihad law coming into effect in UP, the police registered 14 cases, of which 13 involve Hindu women who were allegedly being converted to Islam forcefully. The one exception was a case of alleged illegal conversion to Christianity reported in Azamgarh.

Interesting to note here, of the 14 cases registered by UP Police, only two were based on complaints from the victims (women). In all the other love jihad cases, the complaints were lodged by the relatives of the alleged victims, reported the Indian Express.

In two of these cases, Hindutva activists had intervened and even staged demonstrations at police stations. In 13 of the cases, the woman involved were adults; in one case the victim was a minor girl.

In eight of the “love jihad” cases, the couple involved claimed to be “friends” or in a “relationship”; one couple claimed they were married.

The districts from where love jihad cases were reported are Bijnor, Shahjahanpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Hardoi, Bareilly, Kannauj, Etah, and Moradabad.
