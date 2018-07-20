App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh police arrest gang that supplied fake degrees within minutes: Report

The accused were known to provide marksheets of private universities located in various states in just 10 minutes. These marksheets could be purchased for Rs 12,000-40,000

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

In a crackdown against a fake-degree scam, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested five members of a gang who forged marksheets and certificates.

The accused were known to provide marksheets of private universities located in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in just 10 minutes, according to a report by The Times of India.

The gang members, who had been running this racket for the past four years, were making forged documents look as good as real ones, complete with the university's hologram and watermark.

They also provided marksheets for Class 10 and 12 of education boards in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Pandey told PTI.

These marksheets could be purchased for anything between Rs 12,000 and Rs 40,000.

The racketeers were nabbed by cops on Thursday, July 19. Sources told the newspaper that they were identified as residents of Meerut and Ghaziabad.

The three men from Meerut were Umashankar, Salman Ahmad and Ajay Ram, while other two -- Anil Kumar and Rajesh Singh -- were from Ghaziabad.

However, the mastermind of the racket, Roop Singh Verma, is currently absconding.

The racketeers were working in close collusion with employees of many varsities and had a network of agents in various parts of the country to connect people with them, police sources told the paper.

Many people had reportedly managed to get jobs on the basis of these forged documents, both in the private sector and in the public sector.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:26 am

