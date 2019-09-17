Uttar Pradesh not only state where state exchequer pays income tax for CM, ministers

The state exchequer has been bearing the tax burden of the chief minister and council of ministers of Uttar Pradesh since the last 40 years, under the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1981.

Hours after the report was published, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government said it will repeal the Act and directed his ministers to bear the burden of their income tax.

A report by The Times of India now suggests that the state treasury has been paying the taxes of the chief minister and his council of ministers in five states, besides Uttar Pradesh – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Of these five, the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh state exchequer have been paying the income tax for their respective chief minister and other ministers since 1966, when the two states were carved out of Punjab.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state treasury started bearing the tax burden of ministers of all ranks as well as the parliamentary secretary with retrospective effect from April 1, 1994, the newspaper report said.

Read Also | State exchequer footing income tax of Uttar Pradesh CM, ministers since 1981: Here's all you need to know

In Uttarakhand, on the other hand, the treasury has been bearing the tax burden of its chief minister, ministers, assembly speaker, deputy speaker as well as the leader of opposition, ever since the state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000.

Since then, the Himalayan state has seen eight chief ministers and scores of others whose taxes have been paid by the state exchequer. However, on September 16, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat indicated that he would follow the footsteps of Yogi Adityanath and repeal the Act, the publication reported.

Besides, the Punjab treasury has been paying taxes on salaries, allowances and various perks of the chief ministers and ministers till March 18, 2018, when CM Capt Amarinder Singh stopped the practice by amending The East Punjab Ministers’ Salaries Act 1947.

Rs 599 for first year