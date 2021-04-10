Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla tests positive for COVID-19

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs said he got himself tested for the disease on Thursday after noticing some symptoms.

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test report came out as positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Shukla added.

"I have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested," the BJP MLA from Ballia said.