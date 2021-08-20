MARKET NEWS

Uttar Pradesh lifts Sunday curfew as COVID-19 cases drop, markets to remain open normally

The decision comes a week after the weekend curfew was relaxed to lift the restrictions imposed on Saturdays.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
COVID-19 cases have dropped in most parts of India since the second wave receded (Image: AFP)

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the curfew imposed on Sundays in view of the dwindling COVID-19 cases in the state, reports said on August 20.

The decision comes a week after the weekend curfew was relaxed to lift the restrictions imposed on Saturdays.

As per the fresh order, all markets would be allowed to operate as per the usual timings on Sundays as well, news agency ANI reported.

While the UP government had begun relaxing the coronavirus-related curbs since June, the weekend curfews were continued.

The state, one of the worst-hit by the second wave of pandemic, has witnessed a steep decline in the active caseload over the past two months.

The total number of total active cases has dropped below 400, and the count has reportedly dropped to zero in 17 districts of the state, including Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Aligarh, Amethi, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Budaun, Ballia,  Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli and Shrawasti.

In 53 out of the 75 districts of UP, no COVID-19 case was reported on August 19. Across the state, only 35 infections were reported in the preceding 24 hours.

As per the official data, UP has so far recorded over 17 lakh COVID-19 cases and 22,789 deaths since the onset of pandemic. The countrywide tally of infections has crossed 3.24 crore-mark, whereas, the number of fatalities has exceeded 4.33 lakh.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Uttar Pradesh #Weekend Curfew
