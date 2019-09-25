Uttar Pradesh law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested in extortion case

The law student who has accused former union minister Chinmayanand of rape and is in turn facing a probe for alleged extortion, was taken away by the police on September 25, reports suggest.

The student’s family has alleged that the police arrived and took her away 'almost by force', according to a report by NDTV.

On September 24, a court in Uttar Pradesh agreed to hear her request for protection from arrest. The plea is expected to be heard on September 26.

This came at a time when reports suggest that she may have been taken by the police for questioning.

The Supreme Court on September 2 took suo motu cognizance of the case and directed the high court to monitor the investigation. An SIT was also formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on the directions of the apex court.

The woman, a student of a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram, has alleged she was raped and physically exploited by the former union minister for over a year. She first mentioned about harassment by him in a video clip uploaded on social media in August.

Chinmayanand, who had been arrested on September 20, was shifted from a Shahjahanpur jail on September 23 to a Lucknow hospital, where he was tested for cardiac problems.