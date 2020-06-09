App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh kept COVID-19 spread under control despite being most populous state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a review meeting, the chief minister also mentioned his visits to Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Varanasi divisions in the past two days. He said the coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh is in a better position as "good work" has been done in all areas.

PTI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the spread of COVID-19 is under effective control in Uttar Pradesh despite it being the most populous state, and emphasised that prevention is the only cure for the virus until a vaccine is found.

Addressing a review meeting, the chief minister also mentioned his visits to Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Varanasi divisions in the past two days. He said the coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh is in a better position as "good work" has been done in all areas.

"Despite being the most populous state, the spread of COVID-19 is under effective control. Till a vaccine for the coronavirus is found, prevention is the only cure," Adityanath was quoted as having said in a statement issued here.

"A small mistake can be dangerous. The initiative to provide relief to poor and check spread of the virus has given good results," he said.

He said that relaxations have been given under 'Unlock-1' but precautions should be taken.

He said that attempts are on to provide jobs to people in the MSME sector and directed to develop a software to find how many are given jobs and also those who are left without one. The government will provide "Bharan-Poshan Bhatta" (allowance for food) to street vendors, the chief minister added.

He said surveillance systems adopted here are giving positive results in minimising the death rate due to the novel coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 10,947, officials said.

There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,344 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

According to the Census (2011), the population of Uttar Pradesh is over 19.95 crore.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

