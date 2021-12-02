All visitors must undergo thermal scanning per Uttar Pradesh’s new travel guidelines

(Image: AFP)

Uttar Pradesh has joined the league of states to introduce fresh restrictions in the wake of growing threat from the Omicron variant of coronavirus.



UP Govt issued new guidelines amid the emergence of new variant #Omicron

All travellers coming to UP will go through thermal scanning; any COVID positive traveller will be isolated. Every district's railway & bus station will have a medical team for COVID sampling: UP Govt pic.twitter.com/wKmRaEha1J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2021

According to the guidelines issued on December 2, all travellers coming into Uttar Pradesh will have to undergo thermal scanning, while those coming from ‘at-risk’ countries will be sent to a designated isolation centre if they test positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines also state that samples of those testing positive from ‘at-risk’ countries will be sent for genome sequencing to determine if they are infected with the highly mutated Omicron variant.

“All positive travellers will be sent for treatment at a government facility and their contact tracing will be done,” it said.

The state government has also ordered all railway and bus stations to deploy medical teams to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

India has so far not reported a confirmed case of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, six people who flew into Delhi from ‘at-risk’ countries, including the UK and the Netherlands, have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi after four of them tested positive for COVID-19 and two showed symptoms.

Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing to ascertain if they carry the Omicron variant.

Travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries are following additional measures on arrival in India from midnight.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the ‘at-risk’ countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, 5 percent of the passengers flying down from other countries will be subject to the test randomly.