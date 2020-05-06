App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh hikes petrol price by Rs 2 per litre, diesel by Rs 1 per litre

The move follows the Centre's decision on May 5 to increase excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre for diesel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh government on May 6 approved a hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, a state minister said.

Briefing reporters after the state cabinet meeting here, Uttar Pradesh Finance minister Suresh Khanna said, "The UP government has increased the price of petrol by Rs 2 per litre, and that of diesel by Rs 1 per litre."

He added, "Petrol will now cost Rs 73.91 per litre in UP, while diesel will be available at Rs 63.86 per litre. The hiked prices will come into effect from midnight today."

Close

The move follows the Centre's decision on May 5 to increase excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre for diesel. The hike, however, did not push up fuel prices as global oil prices have dropped to a nearly two-decade low.

related news

Read More | Government hikes excise duty on petrol by Rs 10/litre and diesel by Rs 13/litre

The cash-strapped government will gain close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in additional revenues this fiscal from a record increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Economy #India #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus

US may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic | India's drug regulatory system creaky and cumbersome: PM Modi at meeting on developing COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus pandemic | India's drug regulatory system creaky and cumbersome: PM Modi at meeting on developing COVID-19 vaccine

Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, security of data: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, security of data: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.