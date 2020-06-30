App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh govt trying to cover up unemployment through ads: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi tagged a video of labourers saying there are no employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI
File image
File image

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the UP government of trying to cover up "massive unemployment" through advertisements, and said the ground realities were far different as 1.5 lakh state residents have left for Mumbai in search of employment.

Uttar Pradesh government made several announcements relating to job creation at an event held recently. But the labourers on the ground have a different story to tell.

"There is no work in UP, which is why everybody has been forced to return to their previous places of work. According to data, around 1.5 lakh people from UP have already returned to Mumbai," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

"The state government through its event tried to cover up massive unemployment on the ground, but how long advertisements hide the truth," Gandhi said.

Gandhi tagged a video of labourers saying there are no employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh has been attacking the UP government on the migrants issue, unemployment and law and order issues.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jobs #migrants #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.