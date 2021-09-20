Uttar Pradesh govt issues COVID-19 guidelines for Navratri, Dussehra: All you need to know

File image

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued new guidelines to keep COVID-19 spread in check amid the upcoming festive seasons and celebrations of Navratri and Dussehra.

As per an ANI report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with the orders of the state government.

All you need to know about COVID-19 guidelines for Navratri, Dussehra, and Chehallum

- UP additional chief secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the state government has allowed establishment of Durga Puja Pandals and Ramlila stage. He, however, said that care should be taken that public traffic is not affected.

- As per the guidelines, the size of idols should be small and must be installed in the traditional but empty space.

- To avoid overcrowding, there should not be more people than the capacity of the ground.

- During idol immersions, small vehicles should be used and a minimum number of people should be involved in the programme.

- The order stated that at the time of idol immersion, COVID-appropriate behaviour like social distance and wearing of masks must be followed.

- It should be ensured that no gathering of people exceeds the capacity at any religious place, it said.

- The order also noted that it should be ensured that the traffic is never obstructed and the suspicious vehicles should be checked by putting up barriers and police check posts. Additionally, rules of the Motor Vehicles Act should be strictly followed.

- The order came on the day the UP government relaxed COVID-19 lockdown norms by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside COVID-19 containment zones.

- In a letter addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places."

- A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangement for guests. Toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised, the statement said.