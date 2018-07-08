Uttar Pradesh govt in talks with Flipkart to sell Khadi products

After foraying into online space with Amazon India, the Uttar Pradesh government is in discussion with another e-tail giant Flipkart to sell Khadi products. "After the successful sale of various Khadi products on amazon.in, (the) UP government is in talks with another e-commerce portal -- Flipkart.

Once, the talks are successful, the Khadi products will be available on this website as well.

"An MoU has already been signed with Amazon India, and at present, Khadi products of 10 units are being sold on amazon.in," principal secretary Khadi and Village Industries Navneet Sehgal told PTI here today.

As many as 40 Khadi products have been shortlisted, and their photo shoot is over. Soon, the consumers will be able to buy them online. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to make these products reach the international market. Stress is being laid on online marketing, he added.

"For the past two years, training is being imparted to 240 craftsmen at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Rae Bareli. In order to generate more employment opportunities, training programme on solar-powered charkhas is also proposed. In the first phase, training will be imparted to 400 selected persons," Sehgal said.

On February 20, UP's Khadi and Village Industries Board signed a pact with Amazon India to facilitate online selling of Khadi products.

As part of the MoU, Amazon India will educate, train and enable rural khadi artisans to directly sell their products to amazon.in customers across the country under the brand of UP Khadi. The portfolio online will include products such as khadi shirts, kurtas, dhotis, towels and gourmet food, which has a tremendous potential and demand in urban areas.