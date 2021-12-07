Uttar Pradesh govt allots land in Deoband for ATS unit

Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted 2,000 square metre of land in Deoband to UP police for its Anti-Terror Squad unit. The land, which belonged to Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Limited (UPSIC), has been allocated to UP Police for free.

According to a report in the Times of India, the UP Cabinet gave the nod for the transfer of land in Noorpur village on December 2.

Once set up, Deoband will be the 18th unit of UP ATS.

Based in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has units in 17 districts of the state, including two recent additions in Bahraich and Shravasti.

Gajendra Goswamy, Inspector general, ATS, said that a unit is being set up in Deoband because of its strategic importance as it falls on the Uttar Pradesh border.

According to Goswamy, it will also increase "depth, operational

capability and strength" in west UP.

“A unit of (SPOT) of the ATS will be deployed in the unit along with a small

unit for intelligence gathering and operations," said Goswamy, as quoted in the report.

He said that a dog squad, bomb disposal squad, and a wireless trapping unit along with a group of combat units will be a part of it.

He said that another ATS unit is likely to be set up near the proposed Noida international airport.