App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh government to boost tourism by building Asia’s largest park in Mathura

Srikant Sharma, UP government spokesperson, stated that the projects will commence on August 31 and will take one-and-a-half year for completion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to give a boost to local tourism and pilgrimage, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to build a 400-acre 'city forest', which will also be the Asia’s largest park, near Kalidah ghat in Vrindavan.

This park will be even bigger than the Janeshwar Mishra Park, spread across an area of 376 acres in Lucknow. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of this project worth Rs 150 crore, as per a report in The Times of India.

Srikant Sharma, UP government spokesperson, stated that the projects will commence on August 31 and will take one-and-a-half year for completion.

"We will announce the completion date of each project on the day of its commencement," he said. Sharma also said that the prime objective is to develop Braj similar to its description in the sacred texts.

related news

Around Rs 100 crore was allocated by the state government to the Parishad to promote pilgrimage tourism. Additionally, the minister of state for tourism KJ Alphons dedicated Rs 50 crore for the development of Govardhan Parikrama. The Parikramas, including Saptkosi Giriraj Parikrama, Thakur ji Parikrama, have been placed in the 'no vehicle' zone.

Sharma also mentioned that the electric vehicles will be soon made operational to curb pollution.  The government has taken several initiatives to provide favourable clean and green environment to the pilgrims.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:14 pm

tags #India #Trending News #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.