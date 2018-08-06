Uttar Pradesh government to boost tourism by building Asia’s largest park in Mathura

In a bid to give a boost to local tourism and pilgrimage, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to build a 400-acre 'city forest', which will also be the Asia’s largest park, near Kalidah ghat in Vrindavan.

This park will be even bigger than the Janeshwar Mishra Park, spread across an area of 376 acres in Lucknow. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of this project worth Rs 150 crore, as per a report in The Times of India.

Srikant Sharma, UP government spokesperson, stated that the projects will commence on August 31 and will take one-and-a-half year for completion.

"We will announce the completion date of each project on the day of its commencement," he said. Sharma also said that the prime objective is to develop Braj similar to its description in the sacred texts.

Around Rs 100 crore was allocated by the state government to the Parishad to promote pilgrimage tourism. Additionally, the minister of state for tourism KJ Alphons dedicated Rs 50 crore for the development of Govardhan Parikrama. The Parikramas, including Saptkosi Giriraj Parikrama, Thakur ji Parikrama, have been placed in the 'no vehicle' zone.

Sharma also mentioned that the electric vehicles will be soon made operational to curb pollution. The government has taken several initiatives to provide favourable clean and green environment to the pilgrims.