Uttar Pradesh government identifies 5 plots in Ayodhya for mosque: Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified five potential sites that will be offered to the UP Sunni Waqf Board as alternative land to construct a mosque, The Times of India has reported.

A five-judge Supreme Court of India (SC) bench had, on November 9, pronounced its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case. The apex court had allowed construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in UP’s Ayodhya by a trust, and had asked for allocation of a five-acre plot to Muslims for construction of a mosque.

Within two months of the SC order, the state government has now identified five plots outside the periphery of the “panchkosi parikrama” and close to the highway passing by Ayodhya to be offered to Muslims. The identified plots are located on the Ayodhya-Faizabad Road, Ayodhya- Basti Road, Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road, Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Road, along with one more location, the report suggests. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The details of the plots have been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for clearance.

The report adds that the land has been identified beyond the periphery of “panchkosi parikrama”, a 15-kilometre circular route in Ayodhya that has been used by Hindu devotees to pay obeisance so that devotees are not inconvenienced when Hindu and Muslim festivals are held simultaneously.

Most parts of Ayodhya and a major portion of the population are situated within the “panchkosi parikrama” route.

The proximity to the highway is to ensure easy access to Muslims, the report adds quoting sources.