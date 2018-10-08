App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh government has waged war against Ram: Pravin Togadia

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for detaining Mahant Paramhans Das, who was on hunger strike demanding a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Togadia asked if it was a "sin" to ask for a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "waging a war" against Lord Ram.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for detaining Mahant Paramhans Das, who was on hunger strike demanding a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Togadia asked if it was a "sin" to ask for a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has waged a war against Ram... Is it a sin to peacefully demand a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi?” Togadia who reached Ayodhya on Monday said.

“The (UP) government has done a barbaric act (by detaining Das)... It is behaving like Mughal emperor Babar," he added.

related news

The firebrand leader has threatened to lead a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya from October 21 if the Centre failed to bring an ordinance to build a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The 61-year-old, who had floated a new outfit-- Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) after leaving VHP, also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We have started mobilising Hindu masses against the Ram-virodhi sarkars (anti-Ram governments) of Modi and Yogi. BJP will get a lesson in coming elections as the Hindus will show black flags to BJP leaders in all five poll bound states,” said Togadia.

"The BJP government of UP is treating Ram bhakts like criminals. While arresting Mahant Paramhans Das, the police and magistrates abused him along with other sadhus (seers) and assaulted them with batons," Togadia alleged.

"They forcefully locked the sadhus in a room and dragged away Mahant Param Das like a criminal," he said.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:07 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.