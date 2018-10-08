Uttar Pradesh government has waged war against Ram: Pravin Togadia

Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "waging a war" against Lord Ram.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for detaining Mahant Paramhans Das, who was on hunger strike demanding a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Togadia asked if it was a "sin" to ask for a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has waged a war against Ram... Is it a sin to peacefully demand a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi?” Togadia who reached Ayodhya on Monday said.

“The (UP) government has done a barbaric act (by detaining Das)... It is behaving like Mughal emperor Babar," he added.

The firebrand leader has threatened to lead a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya from October 21 if the Centre failed to bring an ordinance to build a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The 61-year-old, who had floated a new outfit-- Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) after leaving VHP, also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We have started mobilising Hindu masses against the Ram-virodhi sarkars (anti-Ram governments) of Modi and Yogi. BJP will get a lesson in coming elections as the Hindus will show black flags to BJP leaders in all five poll bound states,” said Togadia.

"The BJP government of UP is treating Ram bhakts like criminals. While arresting Mahant Paramhans Das, the police and magistrates abused him along with other sadhus (seers) and assaulted them with batons," Togadia alleged.

"They forcefully locked the sadhus in a room and dragged away Mahant Param Das like a criminal," he said.