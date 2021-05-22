Uttar Pradesh extends partial coronavirus curfew until May 31; essential services exempted

Representative image

The curbs imposed in Uttar Pradesh to reduce the pace of COVID-19 transmission has been extended by another week, a top official announced on May 22.

The government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to "extend the 'partial coronavirus curfew' till 7 am on May 31", Additional Chief Secretary Awinash Awasthi said.

"Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work, etc. will continue uninterrupted," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The current set of restrictons, before the extension order, were scheduled to end on May 24. The restrictions have been imposed since April 30, after the state reported a sharp surge in the number of new infections.

As per the partial coronavirus curfew, which is currently imposed in the state, all shops will remain closed in containment zones. Shopping malls, markets and restaurants (except for home delivery) are closed across the state.

Outside the containment zones, essential services such as medical and milk stores, pharmacies and grocery shops are allowed to operate, as per the timings notified by the district officials.

The religious places have been closed to prevent gatherings, and the public have been asked to offer prayer indoors.

Movement for medical purpose, for vaccination and for other valid reasons is also permitted. However, an e-pass would be required for inter-district and intra-district movement. But those commuting without e-pass for urgent medical reasons would not be stopped, officials had earlier clarified.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, reported a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections during April. The state-wide panchayat polls were also held during the month.

Over the past few days, however, the state has been reporting a dip in daily infections and test positivity rate. The data shared by the Uttar Pradesh government on May 20 showed the positivity rate has dipped to as low as 2.4 percent. The state recorded 6,725 new cases and 13,590 recoveries in the preceding 24 hours, and the active caseload came down to 1.16 lakh.