you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 case tally climbs to over 4.74 lakh; death toll rises to 6,940

A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said.

PTI

With 2,018 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh shot up to 4,74,054 on October 27, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 6,940 with 38 more people succumbing to it. "The number of active cases in the state is 26,267, while 4,40,847 patients have been treated and discharged. The death toll due to the disease has reached 6,940," a health bulletin issued here said.

Of the fresh deaths, the maximum of six were reported from Lucknow, four from Kanpur, three from Sitapur, two each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Moradabad, Lakhimpur and Azamgarh, besides other districts, it said. Of the fresh cases, 188 were reported from Lucknow, 198 from Allahabad, 168 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 151 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 120 from Ghaziabad.

A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the maximum of 870 deaths have been reported from Lucknow, 728 from Kanpur, 325 from Varanasi, 322 from Allahabad, 317 from Meerut and 306 from Gorakhpur, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

