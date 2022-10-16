Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issues slew of directives ahead of festive season

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the officials to encourage the sale and purchase of environment-friendly firecrackers during Diwali celebrations and to ensure that fireworks shops are located away from populated areas. The chief minister, an official spokesperson said, gave these directions at a meeting with senior officials of the district via video conference on Sunday evening.

Adityanath directed the officers to ensure that firecracker shops and godowns are away from (densely) populated areas. Keeping in view fire incidents, Adityanath said adequate firefighting arrangements should be made at places where firecrackers are bought and sold.

The purchase and sale of highly sensitive firecrackers from the point of view of the environment and public health should be discouraged, he added. The chief minister said all necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival should be held in peace and harmony and asked officials to follow zero tolerance policy while dealing with those issuing mischievous statements.

He said that due to negligence, a small incident can turn into a big dispute and suggested that the officials should be more vigilant during the festive season. Senior officers including District Magistrates and police chiefs should reach the spot on the information of any untoward incident without any delay, he said.

Adityanath said mischievous elements may try to provoke people of other communities unnecessarily and an eye should be kept on such cases. The chief minister also directed strict action against those involved in food adulteration during festivals.