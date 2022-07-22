English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Uttar Pradesh climbs to 7th rank in India Innovation Index 2021

    The state has been ranked seventh amongst the major states category as compared to ninth rank in 2020.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File image)

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File image)

    Uttar Pradesh has improved its performance by two places, bagging seventh rank in India Innovation Index 2021 - a comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country's innovation ecosystem.

    The state has been ranked seventh amongst the major states category as compared to ninth rank in 2020.

    The India Innovation Index 2021 report was released by Niti Aayog in New Delhi on Thursday. UP scored highest in business environment, high cluster strength and significant share of manufacturing and service sector as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP), officials said.

    The state has emerged in the top five states under the knowledge-output pillar. This high score is an outcome of a rise in startups and new businesses, they said.

    Innovation-led entrepreneurship is key to 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programmes and the state was determined to create an innovation-friendly environment to give further impetus to startups, manufacturing and services, Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash said.

    Close

    Related stories

    With a score of 6.18, Uttar Pradesh has scored above the national average of 5.81 in Knowledge Diffusion due to a high share of ICT exports, high-tech exports and citations, he said.

    Knowledge Diffusion indicates knowledge absorption capacity of the state having two sub pillars-- knowledge dissemination, and creative goods and services.

    The India Innovation Index, prepared by Niti Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework which ranks states and the union territories on their innovation performance.

    The third edition of the index released on Thursday highlighted the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #India Innovation Index 2021 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.