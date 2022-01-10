Uttar Pradesh caps attendance in govt, private offices at 50% in view of COVID-19 surge

Representative image

Amid rising cases of Covid, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that if anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary and Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening, an official spokesman said.

"To prevent spread of coronavirus, the CM has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices and work from home should be encouraged," the spokesman said here.

In hospitals, the CM said, online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called in hospitals in special cases. Tele-consultation should be encouraged, he added.

The CM also directed that efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination keeping in mind assembly polls beginning next month. "In districts, which are going to polls everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

At present there are a total 33,946 active cases of coronavirus in the state of which 33,563 are in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, 8,334 fresh cases were reported in the state.