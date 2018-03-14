Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results LIVE: BJP widens lead in Gorakhpur, SP continues to be ahead in Phulpur

Live now
Mar 14, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel 6163 votes after round 3.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | The BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur after the first round. The BJP is leading with 3,134 votes in Campierganj Vidhan Sabha (Gorakhpur) while Samajwadi Party is trailing with 3,300 votes.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | After the fourth round, BJP has widened its lead by 4688 votes in the seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Saffron party has been on the lead since the first round.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel 6163 votes after round 3.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 6931 votes, while BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is following at the second position with 47,631 votes.
Speaking to Firstpost, BJP's candidate from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat Kaushlendra Singh Patel said that these numbers are just "early trends." SP has been leading from this constituency since the start.
"Bharatiya Janata Party will win with huge mandate, wait and watch," Patel said.
Bihar Bypolls | BJP continues to lead in Bhabua. The Saffron Party is currently ahead by 2714 votes in Bhabua. RJD is leading in Jehanabad.
Phulpur vote tally so far:
Samajwadi Party - 43,562
Bharatiya Janata Party - 39,955
Independent candidate - 8,583
"I am confident of my victory. People are saying that SP's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. The government can do anything using state administration," SP's Praveen Nishad said.
Round four of counting over in Phulpur: EC
According to the additional commissioner of the Election Commission, round four of counting is over in Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, reports Firstpost. The EC said that there were delays due to "some problem" with one EVM.
Phulpur Bypoll vote tally so far:
Congress - 1,396
Samajwadi Party - 33,227
Bharatiya Janata Party - 30,786
Phulpur Bypoll | The Samajwadi Party (SP) maintained its lead in the second round of counting and managed to get 3272 votes, while the BJP got 2306. After two rounds, the total votes in favour of Samajwadi Party are 6744, BJP is at 4379 and the Congress has received 208 votes.
Bihar Bypolls | After third round of counting BJP is leading in Bhabua and RJD is leading in Jehanabad after second round of counting.
Bihar Bypolls | The BJP continues to lead in the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll after second round of counting.
Phulpur ByPoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1058 votes with 22,460 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel at a close second with 21,402 votes.
Bihar Bypolls | BJP surges ahead of RJD in Araria Lok Sabha seat BJP leading with 3,780 votes after first round of counting, while JD(U) is leading by 23 votes in Jehanabad.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | The BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur after the first round. The BJP is leading with 3,134 votes in Campierganj Vidhan Sabha (Gorakhpur) while Samajwadi Party is trailing with 3,300 votes.
Bihar Bypolls | The BJP is leading in the two constituencies — Araria and Bhabua — while JDU is ahead in Jehanabad.
Samajwadi Party candidate for Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad, has raised questions over EVMS. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a polling percentage of 47.45 percent while Phulpur saw a turnout of only 37.39 percent at the close of the voting on Sunday, the Election Commission said.
Bihar Bypolls | In Jehanabad, RJD's Suday Yadav, the son of leader Kumar Krishna Mohan, is ahead in the seat by 347 votes. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD leader Mundrika Yadav. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.
Bhabua Bypoll | BJP's Rani Rinki Pandey is leading in the seat with 1200+ votes. Re-polling was completed on 27 booths in Bhabua constituency on Tuesday which was necessitated due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the poll on March 11. The seat saw 54 percent polling.
Bihar Bypolls | After first round of counting BJP is leading in Kaimur and RJD is leading in Jehanabad.
Samajwadi Party is leading with 3,472 votes in Phulpur assembly, reports CNN News18.
Araria Lok Sabha Bypoll | BJP is leading after first round of counting.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Singh Patel leading by 1399 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second.
For the first time in 25 years, arch-rivals — Akhilesh and Mayawati — have teamed up to take on the BJP. The saffron party had steamrolled the regional parties in last year's Assembly elections.
I am confident of my victory and that is what people are saying that Samajwadi Party's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. Govt can do anything using state administration: Praveen Kumar Nishad, SP candidate from Gorakhpur, told ANI.
Ten nominees were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur.