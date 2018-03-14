App
Mar 14, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results LIVE: BJP trails SP by wide margins in Gorakhpur, Phulpur

This blog will keep you posted about the Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2018 results. We will track the live updates for you.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 02:34 PM (IST)


    Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 26,960 votes

    Samajwadi Party has received 2,62,346 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is following SP with 2,35,836 votes after 17th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypoll | BJP leads in Bhabua, RJD ahead in Jehanabad, Araria

    BJP is leading in Bhabua with 40,501 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad with 52,609 votes. In Araria, RJD is leading by 23,187 with 3,33,050 votes, whereas BJP is trailing with 3,09,863 votes.

  • Mar 14, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Phulpur Bypoll: SP continues to lead by a margin of 22,842 votes

    Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 22,842 with 1,67,008 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,44,166 votes after 15th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls | RJD continues to lead in Araria Lok sabha seat after 13th round of counting. 

  • Mar 14, 02:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: BJP trails Gorakhpur, Phulpur

    Candidates of the ruling BJP were trailing in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh after several rounds of counting for the parliamentary by-elections, officials said.

    In the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing behind Praveen Nishad of the SP by a margin of 10,598 votes. Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela, who is also the returning officer, announced the margin after the eighth round of counting.

    In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel increased his lead by 15,713 votes after 11th round of counting, officials said. The SP candidate was leading over BJP candidate Kaushalendra Patel, while independent Atiq Ahmed was at the third spot.
     

  • Mar 14, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 02:10 PM (IST)

    Gorakhpur vote tally after the 15th round:

    Samajwadi Party - 2,29,622 votes

    BJP - 2,06,492 votes

  • Mar 14, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Gorakhpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party continues to lead after 14th round of counting

    SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 2,12,061 votes in Gorakhpur Bypoll. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,92,860 votes after 14th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 01:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Vote tally in Phulpur so far:

    Samajwadi Party - 1,55,314 votes

    BJP - 1,34,819 votes

    Congress - 7,396 votes

  • Mar 14, 01:41 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Gorakhpur Bypoll | SP's lead widens by 15,000 votes

      Samajwadi Party's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 1,80,155 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,65,487 votes after 12th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Gorakhpur Bypoll | SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 1,63,941 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,50,062 votes after 11th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading with 1,55,314 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is second with 1,34,819 votes after 14th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party widens lead in Gorakhpur by 13,000 votes

    SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 1,33,565 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,20,917 votes after ninth round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 01:12 PM (IST)

    RJD has widened its lead in Jehanabad Lok Sabha Assembly bypoll elections by 12,804 votes.

  • Mar 14, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls | In Araria Lok Sabha bypoll, RJD is leading with 257108 votes, while BJP is second with 244957 votes.

  • Mar 14, 01:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls | RJD is leading with 12,804 votes in Jehanabad.

  • Mar 14, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's lead in Gorakhpur widens by 10,000 votes

    Samajwadi Party's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with a margin of 10,598 in Gorakhpur with 1,19,427 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is at the second spot with 1,08,829 votes after eighth round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 12:52 PM (IST)


    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: Samajwadi Party leading in Gorakhpur, Phulpur

    Samajwadi Party candidates were leading in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh after initial rounds of counting for the parliamentary by-elections, officials said.

    In the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing behind Praveen Nishad of the SP by over 1,500 votes at the end of third round of counting.

    Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela, who is also the returning officer, announced that after the third round of counting, Nishad polled 44,979 votes against 43,457 votes polled by Shukla. Congress candidate Sureetha Kareem was a distant third with only 1,712 votes in her kitty.

    In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel was leading by 8,199 votes after seven rounds of counting, election officials said. The SP candidate from Phulpur was ahead of BJP candidate Kaushalendra Patel. Independent Atiq Ahmed was at the third spot, followed by Congress.

    The trends had an echo in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, when the Leader of the Opposition Ram Gobind Chaudhary pointed out to the Chair that mediapersons were being barred from entering the counting centre in Gorakhpur, and described it as "murder of democracy". Amid uproarious scenes created by a jubilant SP members, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit adjourned the House briefly.
     

  • Mar 14, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Phulpur vote tally so far:

    Samajwadi Party - 1,22,247 votes

    BJP - 1,06,534 votes

    Congress - 5,668

  • Mar 14, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's lead in Phulpur widens by 15,713 votes

    Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is currently leading in Phulpur by 15,713 votes with 1,22,247 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is at the second spot with 1,06,534 votes after 11th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Gorakhpur Bypoll | After seven rounds in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party is leading by 9,466 votes with 1,05,156 votes against BJP's candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla who has 95,690 vote.

  • Mar 14, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls | BJP is leading in Bhabua with 23,640 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes.

  • Mar 14, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls: Close competition in Araria Lok Sabha Assembly seat

    In Araria, RJD is leading by 455 vote margin with 1,95,527 votes, it is followed by BJP with 195072 votes. 

  • Mar 14, 12:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 12:28 PM (IST)

    I think our margin of victory will be bigger in Gorakhpur than Phulpur, will win both comfortably: Ramgopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, said. 

  • Mar 14, 12:27 PM (IST)
