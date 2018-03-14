Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results LIVE: BJP trails SP by wide margins in Gorakhpur, Phulpur

Live now
Mar 14, 2018
Gorakhpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party continues to lead after 14th round of counting
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading with 1,55,314 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is second with 1,34,819 votes after 14th round of counting.
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls | After five rounds of counting, Samajwadi Party's lead in Phulpur surges to over 7,000 votes, while Election Commission officials are not disclosing anything in Gorakhpur, reports CNN News18. SP's total votes in Phulpur now ar 54,562, BJP at 47,631 and the independent jailed candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, is at 10,505.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | After the fourth round, BJP has widened its lead by 4688 votes in the seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Saffron party has been on the lead since the first round.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | The BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur after the first round. The BJP is leading with 3,134 votes in Campierganj Vidhan Sabha (Gorakhpur) while Samajwadi Party is trailing with 3,300 votes.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel 6163 votes after round 3.
Gorakhpur Bypoll: SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leads by 26,960 votes
Samajwadi Party has received 2,62,346 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is following SP with 2,35,836 votes after 17th round of counting.
Bihar Bypoll | BJP leads in Bhabua, RJD ahead in Jehanabad, Araria
BJP is leading in Bhabua with 40,501 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad with 52,609 votes. In Araria, RJD is leading by 23,187 with 3,33,050 votes, whereas BJP is trailing with 3,09,863 votes.
Phulpur Bypoll: SP continues to lead by a margin of 22,842 votes
Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 22,842 with 1,67,008 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,44,166 votes after 15th round of counting.
Bihar Bypolls | RJD continues to lead in Araria Lok sabha seat after 13th round of counting.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: BJP trails Gorakhpur, Phulpur
Candidates of the ruling BJP were trailing in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh after several rounds of counting for the parliamentary by-elections, officials said.
In the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing behind Praveen Nishad of the SP by a margin of 10,598 votes. Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela, who is also the returning officer, announced the margin after the eighth round of counting.
In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel increased his lead by 15,713 votes after 11th round of counting, officials said. The SP candidate was leading over BJP candidate Kaushalendra Patel, while independent Atiq Ahmed was at the third spot.
Gorakhpur vote tally after the 15th round:
Samajwadi Party - 2,29,622 votes
BJP - 2,06,492 votes
Vote tally in Phulpur so far:
Samajwadi Party - 1,55,314 votes
BJP - 1,34,819 votes
Congress - 7,396 votes
RJD has widened its lead in Jehanabad Lok Sabha Assembly bypoll elections by 12,804 votes.
Bihar Bypolls | In Araria Lok Sabha bypoll, RJD is leading with 257108 votes, while BJP is second with 244957 votes.
Bihar Bypolls | RJD is leading with 12,804 votes in Jehanabad.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: Samajwadi Party leading in Gorakhpur, Phulpur
Samajwadi Party candidates were leading in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh after initial rounds of counting for the parliamentary by-elections, officials said.
In the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing behind Praveen Nishad of the SP by over 1,500 votes at the end of third round of counting.
Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela, who is also the returning officer, announced that after the third round of counting, Nishad polled 44,979 votes against 43,457 votes polled by Shukla. Congress candidate Sureetha Kareem was a distant third with only 1,712 votes in her kitty.
In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel was leading by 8,199 votes after seven rounds of counting, election officials said. The SP candidate from Phulpur was ahead of BJP candidate Kaushalendra Patel. Independent Atiq Ahmed was at the third spot, followed by Congress.
The trends had an echo in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, when the Leader of the Opposition Ram Gobind Chaudhary pointed out to the Chair that mediapersons were being barred from entering the counting centre in Gorakhpur, and described it as "murder of democracy". Amid uproarious scenes created by a jubilant SP members, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit adjourned the House briefly.
Phulpur vote tally so far:
Samajwadi Party - 1,22,247 votes
BJP - 1,06,534 votes
Congress - 5,668
Bihar Bypolls | BJP is leading in Bhabua with 23,640 votes. RJD leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes.
Bihar Bypolls: Close competition in Araria Lok Sabha Assembly seat
In Araria, RJD is leading by 455 vote margin with 1,95,527 votes, it is followed by BJP with 195072 votes.
I think our margin of victory will be bigger in Gorakhpur than Phulpur, will win both comfortably: Ramgopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, said.