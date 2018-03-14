Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Live now
Mar 14, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Bihar Bypolls | RJD wins Araria Lok Sabha Bypoll by 61988 votes. RJD received 5,09,334 votes and BJP got 447346 votes.
JUST IN | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel wins Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party continues to lead after 14th round of counting
SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 2,12,061 votes in Gorakhpur Bypoll. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,92,860 votes after 14th round of counting.
Phulpur Bypoll: SP continues to lead by a margin of 22,842 votes
Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 22,842 with 1,67,008 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 1,44,166 votes after 15th round of counting.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 1,63,941 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,50,062 votes after 11th round of counting.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading with 1,55,314 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is second with 1,34,819 votes after 14th round of counting.
Samajwadi Party widens lead in Gorakhpur by 13,000 votes
SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with 1,33,565 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,20,917 votes after ninth round of counting.
Samajwadi Party's lead in Gorakhpur widens by 10,000 votes
Samajwadi Party's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading with a margin of 10,598 in Gorakhpur with 1,19,427 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla is at the second spot with 1,08,829 votes after eighth round of counting.
Samajwadi Party's lead in Phulpur widens by 15,713 votes
Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is currently leading in Phulpur by 15,713 votes with 1,22,247 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is at the second spot with 1,06,534 votes after 11th round of counting.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | After seven rounds in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party is leading by 9,466 votes with 1,05,156 votes against BJP's candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla who has 95,690 vote.
Samajwadi Party widens lead in Gorakhpur by nearly 3,000 votes
Gorakhpur Bypoll SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad leading with 59907 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 56,945 votes after fourth round of counting.
Samajwadi Party surpasses BJP to lead Gorakhpur Bypoll by 1000 votes
Gorakhpur Bypoll SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading by 1523 with 44,979 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla second with 43,456 votes.
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls | After five rounds of counting, Samajwadi Party's lead in Phulpur surges to over 7,000 votes, while Election Commission officials are not disclosing anything in Gorakhpur, reports CNN News18. SP's total votes in Phulpur now ar 54,562, BJP at 47,631 and the independent jailed candidate, Ateeq Ahmad, is at 10,505.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | After the fourth round, BJP has widened its lead by 4688 votes in the seat vacated by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Saffron party has been on the lead since the first round.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | The BJP is ahead in Gorakhpur after the first round. The BJP is leading with 3,134 votes in Campierganj Vidhan Sabha (Gorakhpur) while Samajwadi Party is trailing with 3,300 votes.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel 6163 votes after round 3.
JUST IN | Samajwadi Party's Pravin Kumar Nishad has won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by 22,881 votes.
"We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI.
This victory is a big political message. Farmers remain unhappy. People got hit due to GST and Demonetisation. This result is a reflection of the anger due to that: Akhilesh Yadav said.
This is a win for social justice. BJP has never fulfilled their promises: Akhilesh Yadav.
Public has given a fitting reply to the BJP. UP by-election results send a strong political message as lakhs of people have voted for us. There is immense mistrust among the people and these results are an indication of that: Akhilesh Yadav.
The two seats belonged to the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state and if there is so much anger among the people of these two constituencies, imagine what the results would be if these were any other election: Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing the media.
Akhilesh Yadav is thanking the people of Gorakhpur and Phulphur as well as SP's cheif Mayawati for their support.
Congress candidates from Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats have lost their deposits, reports ANI.
Bihar Bypolls | RJD wins Araria Lok Sabha Bypolls, reports News18.
JUST IN | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel wins Phulpur Bypoll, reports New18.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 57,148 votes. SP has received 3,37,683 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is following SP with 2,80,535 votes after 31st round of counting.
BJP should stop working for its face value and instead put in efforts to work for the people. That's the only way in which they can improve or else they will face the same result in the 2019 elections as they have in this Bypoll: Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Bihar Bypoll results.
Bihar Bypoll | In the Araria Lok Sabha Bypoll, RJD is leading by 57,791 votes. The party has received 4,46,179 votes. BJP is trailing with 3,88,388 votes after 22nd round of counting.
"Congratulations to the winning candidates in today's bypolls. The result is clear that the electorate is very angry against the BJP and will vote for the non-BJP candidate who is most likely to win. The Congress will look forward to Navnirman in Uttar Pradesh, it won't be overnight," Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Gorakhpur Bypoll | SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading by 22,954 votes. The party has received 3,77,146 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla has received 3,54,192 votes after 25th round of counting.
Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 47,351 votes. SP has received 3,05,172 votes so far. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is following SP with 2,57,821 votes after 28th round of counting.
Here are the leads in Phulpur after 26 rounds of counting:
Samajwadi Party - 281445 votes
BJP - 241746 votes
JUST IN | BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey wins Bhabua assembly bypoll election 2018.
BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey wins Bhabhua constituency, reports ETV UP.