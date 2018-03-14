App
Mar 14, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

This blog will keep you posted about the Uttar Pradesh by-elections 2018 results. We will track the live updates for you.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls | RJD wins Araria Lok Sabha Bypoll by 61988 votes. RJD received 5,09,334 votes and BJP got 447346 votes.

  • Mar 14, 05:52 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party's Pravin Kumar Nishad has won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by 22,881 votes. 

  • Mar 14, 05:34 PM (IST)

    "We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI. 

  • Mar 14, 05:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel wins Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes.

  • Mar 14, 06:26 PM (IST)

    This victory is a big political message. Farmers remain unhappy. People got hit due to GST and Demonetisation. This result is a reflection of the anger due to that: Akhilesh Yadav said.

  • Mar 14, 06:25 PM (IST)

    This is a win for social justice. BJP has never fulfilled their promises: Akhilesh Yadav.

  • Mar 14, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Public has given a fitting reply to the BJP. UP by-election results send a strong political message as lakhs of people have voted for us. There is immense mistrust among the people and these results are an indication of that: Akhilesh Yadav. 

  • Mar 14, 06:22 PM (IST)

    The two seats belonged to the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state and if there is so much anger among the people of these two constituencies, imagine what the results would be if these were any other election: Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing the media. 

  • Mar 14, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Akhilesh Yadav is thanking the people of Gorakhpur and Phulphur as well as SP's cheif Mayawati for their support. 

  • Mar 14, 05:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Congress candidates from Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats have lost their deposits, reports ANI.

  • Mar 14, 05:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 05:07 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypolls | RJD wins Araria Lok Sabha Bypolls, reports News18. 

  • Mar 14, 05:00 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 04:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel wins Phulpur Bypoll, reports New18. 

  • Mar 14, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Phulpur Bypoll | Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 57,148 votes. SP has received 3,37,683 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is following SP with 2,80,535 votes after 31st round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 04:50 PM (IST)

    BJP should stop working for its face value and instead put in efforts to work for the people. That's the only way in which they can improve or else they will face the same result in the 2019 elections as they have in this Bypoll: Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Bihar Bypoll results.

  • Mar 14, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Bihar Bypoll | In the Araria Lok Sabha Bypoll, RJD is leading by 57,791 votes. The party has received 4,46,179 votes. BJP is trailing with 3,88,388 votes after 22nd round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 04:36 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 04:34 PM (IST)

    "Congratulations to the winning candidates in today's bypolls. The result is clear that the electorate is very angry against the BJP and will vote for the non-BJP candidate who is most likely to win. The Congress will look forward to Navnirman in Uttar Pradesh, it won't be overnight," Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted. 

  • Mar 14, 04:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Gorakhpur Bypoll | SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad is leading by 22,954 votes. The party has received 3,77,146 votes. BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla has received 3,54,192 votes after 25th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 04:18 PM (IST)

    Phulpur Bypoll |  Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 47,351 votes. SP has received 3,05,172 votes so far.  BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is following SP with 2,57,821 votes after 28th round of counting.

  • Mar 14, 04:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Here are the leads in Phulpur after 26 rounds of counting:

    Samajwadi Party - 281445 votes

    BJP - 241746 votes

  • Mar 14, 03:48 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey wins Bhabua assembly bypoll election 2018.  

  • Mar 14, 03:40 PM (IST)
  • Mar 14, 03:37 PM (IST)

    BJP's Rinky Rani Pandey wins Bhabhua constituency, reports ETV UP.

