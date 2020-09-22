172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|uttar-pradesh-aims-to-become-1-trillion-economy-yogi-adityanath-5870061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh aims to become $1 trillion economy: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's jump to the second position on the Centre's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Moneycontrol News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state has a target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

In a tweet, Adityanath also mention the Centre's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh CM on September 21 presided over a online meeting called "Invest UP", where he asked industrialists and entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

"The state has strived to develop infrastructure in terms of power, road, communication, transport beside strong law and order to such an extent that it is now on the path of releasing its much-cherished dream of attaining one trillion economy status in the country while contributing to the country's five trillion dollar economy target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said, as quoted by ANI.

Out of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore signed during the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit in 2018, MoUs of Rs 2 lakh crore have been rolled out, he added.

Adityanath also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's jump to the second position on the Centre's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

