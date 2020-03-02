App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old rape survivor dies under mysterious circumstances

Station House Officer (SHO) Khakheru, Anoop Singh, said that the woman was living at her relative's house after she was raped six months ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped, died under mysterious circumstances at a village in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said on March 2.

The woman was living at her relative's house after she was raped six months ago, Station House Officer (SHO), Khakheru, Anoop Singh, said.

"She died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday," he said, adding that police took custody of the woman's body when her family members were about to perform last rites and sent it for postmortem.

"She had moved out of her village after being allegedly raped and was staying with her relatives," Singh said.

The woman had accused a youth of her village of raping her on the pretext of marriage, the SHO said.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:39 pm

