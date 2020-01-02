App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

UTS ticket revenue jumps 260% for SE Railway in April-November 2019

During the period under review, 40,46,864 passengers in the four divisions of SE Railway purchased tickets using the UTS app compared to 13,09,629 passengers in the corresponding period a year ago, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Revenue from the UTS mobile app has registered a 260 per cent jump for South Eastern Railway during the April-December period in the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

"SE Railway earnings from UTS mobile have been more than Rs 5.50 crore during April to November as against Rs 1.52 crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal -- registering a growth of about 260 per cent," he said.

During the period under review, 40,46,864 passengers in the four divisions of SE Railway purchased tickets using the UTS app compared to 13,09,629 passengers in the corresponding period a year ago, the official said.

Close

The four divisions are Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Ranchi.

UTS allows cashless, paperless and queue-free booking of unreserved tickets through smartphones.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #South Eastern Railway

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.