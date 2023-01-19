 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
USTDA to fund study to expand broadband connectivity in rural India

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

The United States Trade and Development Agency will provide a grant to an internet service provider to conduct a feasibility study to take broadband connectivity to over 30 million people in rural and peri-urban communities across India, an official release said.

The amount of the grant, however, was not disclosed.

The USTDA on Wednesday said projects such as this can transform communities and stimulate more inclusive economic growth.

It said the grant would be used to conduct a feasibility study to help expand broadband connectivity to more than 30 million people in rural and peri-urban communities across India.

The internet service provider, AirJaldi, selected Georgia-based Vernonburg Group LLC to conduct the study, the release said.

"Projects such as this can transform communities and stimulate more inclusive economic growth. AirJaldi's vision to provide reliable and affordable internet access to the underserved is one that USTDA is proud to share," said USTDA director Enoh T. Ebong.