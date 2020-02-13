Using radio to highlight India's inherent strengths: PM Modi on World Radio Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on World Radio Day on Thursday, saying over the last five years the government has used radio to highlight India's inherent strength.

He also said that his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address "has brought us closer" and remains a wonderful experience.

"Over the last five years, we've been using the radio to highlight India's inherent strengths and the outstanding achievements of exemplary Indians."

"#MannKiBaat has brought us closer and remains a wonderful experience," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by the All India Radio, which said, "We are happy to tell you that the popularity of radio has increased due to the @mannkibaat program of Prime Minister @narendramodi."

World Radio Day is celebrated all over the world on February 13 every year.