App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Using radio to highlight India's inherent strengths: PM Modi on World Radio Day

Modi also said that his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address "has brought us closer" and remains a wonderful experience.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on World Radio Day on Thursday, saying over the last five years the government has used radio to highlight India's inherent strength.

He also said that his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address "has brought us closer" and remains a wonderful experience.

"Over the last five years, we've been using the radio to highlight India's inherent strengths and the outstanding achievements of exemplary Indians."

Close

"#MannKiBaat has brought us closer and remains a wonderful experience," Modi tweeted.

related news

He was responding to a tweet by the All India Radio, which said, "We are happy to tell you that the popularity of radio has increased due to the @mannkibaat program of Prime Minister @narendramodi."

World Radio Day is celebrated all over the world on February 13 every year.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.